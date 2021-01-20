National reps share thoughts on Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Politicians who represent the north country in Washington are commenting on the inauguration of Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as its first woman vice president.
Two weeks after she opposed Electoral College votes from some states for Biden, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, says she looks forward to working with the new administration.
Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s junior senator, called the inauguration “a moment of hope.”
Following is Stefanik’s statement:
“Today, we witness the uniquely American tradition of the Presidential Inauguration that celebrates the peaceful and historic transfer of power from one President to the next. It is a reminder that despite the significant challenges we face, we are blessed to live in the greatest country on Earth. I am grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for their hard work, service, and strong record of achievements for the American people over the past four years. I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing in, and I look forward to working with their Administration to deliver bipartisan solutions for New York’s 21st Congressional District.”
Gillibrand’s statement follows:
“Today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a demonstration of the American people’s resolve and optimism. While our nation continues to face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the inauguration was a moment of hope, and the start of a journey to not only recover from the pandemic, but to rebuild and strengthen our nation. To see my friend Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants, be sworn in as our nation’s first woman vice president and first Black and South Asian vice president, was a truly historic and unforgettable moment. President Biden will be a president for all Americans and I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future.”
