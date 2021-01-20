Tri-county region sees 4 more COVID deaths, 177 new infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new COVID-19 deaths and another 177 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Wednesday that 63 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 3 new deaths since public health’s report on Tuesday.
Officials also said 71 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,015.
Officials said 1,164 cases are active and 38 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 2,788 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Another person has died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 29 people in the county.
There were 90 new cases to report Wednesday.
Thirty people are hospitalized; 573 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,491 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 3,794 positive cases.
The county says 3,143 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID-19 deaths; the total number of deaths in the county remains at 20.
There were 16 new cases to report Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 1,342 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 25 people are hospitalized and 217 are in isolation.
Another 582 people are under quarantine.
The county says 1,105 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
