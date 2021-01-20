United Way offers training sessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s North Country Center for Nonprofit Excellence has a couple of training sessions coming up.
Program director Natasha Gamble gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.
Vicarious Trauma Training will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, January 21.
The Art of Hiring: Alignment to Culture will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 4.
Both sessions will be via Zoom. You can sign up at unitedway-nny.org/nccne.
