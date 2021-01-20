United Way offers training sessions

United Way offers vicarious trauma training
By 7 News Staff | January 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 8:41 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s North Country Center for Nonprofit Excellence has a couple of training sessions coming up.

Program director Natasha Gamble gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Vicarious Trauma Training will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, January 21.

The Art of Hiring: Alignment to Culture will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 4.

Both sessions will be via Zoom. You can sign up at unitedway-nny.org/nccne.

