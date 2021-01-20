SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - William H. “Bill” Trombley, 86, of South Colton, died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was in the company of his wife, Patricia.
Bill was born July 12, 1934 in Potsdam, a son to Frank and Genevieve (Conklin) Trombley. He attended Canton Central School and served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957, during the Korean War before being Honorably Discharged. Following his return from the Air Force, Bill worked for the Town of Canton Highway Department, construction on the St. Lawrence Seaway and dorms at Potsdam State University. On August 25, 1962, Bill married Patricia A. Lawrence at St. Mary’s Church in Canton.
In June 1963, Bill began working for the NYS Department of Transportation, retiring after 30 years of Service in 1996. Following his retirement, he worked for Coakley’s in Canton and Evan’s and White’s Hardware in Potsdam and drove the ambulette for Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam until 2009.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat of South Colton; son, Willie (Heather) Trombley of DeKalb; Sally (Rich) Caples of Vale, CO; five grandchildren, Hayden LaPoint and Kirsten Caples of Colorado, David Davis, Luke and Macey Trombley of DeKalb. Also surviving are two brothers, Jack and Paul Trombley, two sisters, Carol Toomey and Joan Knoop as well as nieces and nephews.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Genevieve Trombley, a brother, Frank Trombley and by sister, Marilou Douglas.
At this time, there will be no services. A celebration of Bill’s life will be planned for a time when gatherings can be held safely and without threat of the current pandemic, which attributed Bill’s passing. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for William H. “Bill” Trombley are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
