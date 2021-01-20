William H. “Bill” Trombley, 86, of South Colton

Bill was born July 12, 1934 in Potsdam, a son to Frank and Genevieve (Conklin) Trombley. He attended Canton Central School and served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957, during the Korean War before being Honorably Discharged. Following his return from the Air Force, Bill worked for the Town of Canton Highway Department, construction on the St. Lawrence Seaway and dorms at Potsdam State University. On August 25, 1962, Bill married Patricia A. Lawrence at St. Mary’s Church in Canton.