William “Wally” Wilkins, 85, of Massena

Wally first worked for U-Hall and Rich Trucking Company during the construction of the Seaway. He later opened and operated Wilkins Billiards and The Golden Cue in Massena for many years before starting employment at Alcoa, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a press saw operator in the Extrusion Department. As a proud veteran, he was a member of the AMVETS and the VFW in Massena and former member of the Moose Lodge. Wally enjoyed collecting coins, visiting the casino, diners and french fries, and his granddogs. He was an avid Syracuse sports fan and enjoyed gardening – especially his fruit trees. Wally will fondly be remembered by his family and many friends for always having a pocketful of candies that he would always be offering.