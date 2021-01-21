Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Watertown

Chick-Fil-A restaurant (Source: MGN, Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0)
By Diane Rutherford | January 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 2:09 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Watertown.

There’s a proposal to demolish the former Ruby Tuesday building at 1290 Arsenal Street and replace it with a Chick-fil-A.

The plan is to build a new 5,000 square foot drive-thru restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is seeking approval for its project from the Jefferson County Planning Board, which will meet next Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast food restaurant chains in the United States and is well known for its chicken sandwiches.

The Georgia-based chain reportedly has more than 2,600 locations around the nation.

