WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Watertown.
There’s a proposal to demolish the former Ruby Tuesday building at 1290 Arsenal Street and replace it with a Chick-fil-A.
The plan is to build a new 5,000 square foot drive-thru restaurant.
Chick-fil-A is seeking approval for its project from the Jefferson County Planning Board, which will meet next Tuesday.
Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast food restaurant chains in the United States and is well known for its chicken sandwiches.
The Georgia-based chain reportedly has more than 2,600 locations around the nation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.