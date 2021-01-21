Clarkson ladies down St. Lawrence on the ice

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The women were getting into the Clarkson-St. Lawrence hockey rivalry Wednesday night, but this chapter was one-sided.
It was all Golden Knights in this one.
Caitrin Lonergan scores just 13 seconds into the game, putting Clarkson on top 1-0.
St. Lawrence ties it up on the powerplay: Kristen Guerriero lights the lamp, tying the game at 1.
Golden Knights go back on top when Avery Mitchell tickles the twine for her second goal of the season: 2-1 Clarkson.
Gabrielle David then stuffs the biscuit in the basket, expanding the Golden Knights lead to 3-1.
Elizabeth Giguere skates in and connects for her seventh goal of the season. It’s now 4-1 Golden Knights.
In the second period, Brooke McQuigge scores right in front with an assist to her sister, Kirstyn. It’s now 5-1 Clarkson.
Emily Oosterveld will score her first goal of the season to make a 6-1 Clarkson lead.
Caitrin Lonergan scores her second goal of the game. It’s now 7-1 Golden Knights.
Clarkson goes on to beat St. Lawrence 8-1.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.