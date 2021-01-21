Dorothy B. Flynn, 96, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy B. Flynn, 96, a longtime resident of Brighton Street, passed away January 10, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.
Dorothy was born on April 1, 1924 in Canton, the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Hazel (Dillabough) Durant. She attended schools in Massena, where she graduated in 1942. On June 22, 1946, she married Harold A. Flynn at the Massena First United Methodist Church with Rev. Leslie Potter, officiating. Harold predeceased her on June 8, 2013.
In 1942, Dorothy started working at Alcoa as a typist in the shipping department. She continued there until the birth of her sons, when she than became a dedicated mother. Dorothy was active with the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked as an election inspector for many years. She enjoyed making mittens for her church, reading, shopping, flower gardening, and playing Kanasta. She and her late husband enjoyed vacationing, wintering in Florida, and spending time at their camp on Wilson Hill.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, William Harold Flynn of Ogdensburg and Barry Michael Flynn of Massena; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Jack Durant on February 26, 1973 and Harold Dale Durant on November 22, 1988.
Funeral services were held privately at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena First United Methodist Church.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
