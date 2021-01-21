Dorothy B. Flynn, 96, of Massena

In 1942, Dorothy started working at Alcoa as a typist in the shipping department. She continued there until the birth of her sons, when she than became a dedicated mother. Dorothy was active with the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked as an election inspector for many years. She enjoyed making mittens for her church, reading, shopping, flower gardening, and playing Kanasta. She and her late husband enjoyed vacationing, wintering in Florida, and spending time at their camp on Wilson Hill.