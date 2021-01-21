Foods that can help boost your immune system

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - During this pandemic, many people want to know if they can boost their immune system. We checked with a dietitian to learn what foods you can eat to help stay healthy.
Fruits, vegetables and dairy. They’re all part of a healthy diet. And those same foods can boost your immune system, helping your body fight off illnesses.
“There’s a large part of your immunity that’s in your GI system, so what you eat directly effects how healthy or unhealthy your GI system is and therefore affects your immunity,” said Diana Luther, registered dietitian, Lewis County Health System.
But what exactly should be on your shopping list? Luther says there are several foods you can eat to prevent getting sick.
“Vitamin C is an important role also in forming anti-bodies. So eating foods that are high in Vitamin C, such as bell peppers, oranges, strawberries, those are good sources of Vitamin C,” she said.
If you’re battling that common cold, you can make a faster recovery by eating foods that are high in protein.
“A lean meat like a chicken or a lean beef; seafood is good, eggs, low-fat dairy products,” said Luther.
She says it’s important to wash your produce to prevent foodborne illnesses from bacteria, like E. coli and salmonella.
Luther also says that although eating healthy will help boost your immune system, there is no foolproof way to prevent getting sick. That’s why it’s important to wash your hands frequently and practice good hygiene.
