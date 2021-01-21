Loretta L. Sibert, 62, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loretta L. Sibert, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Loretta was born in Philadelphia, Pa, the daughter of Paul C. Harris, Sr. and Johnnie Mae Harris. She graduated from Cherry Hill East High School, Cherry Hill, NJ and Camden County College, Blackwood New Jersey, where she majored in theater. Loretta is survived by her husband Jim Sibert who she married on October 17, 2004, her mother Johnnie Mae Harris, Cherry Hill, NJ; her children, Akil Collins and wife Stacy, Cherry Hill, NJ, Paul A. Collins, Lindenwold, NJ, Ayanna S. Collins, Lindenwold, NJ, and Amaris A. Sibert, Alexandria Bay, NY; her three grandchildren Devin, Sophia and Malik, and her sisters, Ellen Harris-Small, Palmyra, NJ, and Sheila Harris-Adams and brother in law Bryan Adams, Merchantville, NJ, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her loving father, Paul C Harris Sr. and brother, Paul C. Harris, Jr. greeted her in heaven. Loretta was dedicated to her family, community and always had a heart to serve. She was a shining star that bought joy to everyone around her. Loretta was a talented jewelry designer who also created customized wedding jewelry. She expressed her love in everything she did. Loretta loved the Lord and served him with her beautiful singing while leading praise and worship at the 1000 Islands Christian Church. She also sang in her home church choir in New Jersey for many years. Throughout Loretta’s entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared through her kindness, joyous, and positive attitude for those who surrounded her. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, January 25th at 6:30 pm at the Thousand Islands Christian Church, 26631 Simpson Rd, Plessis, NY with Pastor Gene Brown officiating. On-line Celebration of Life Service will be available on YouTube at Watch “Rev Gene M Brown”. Loretta’s family thanks everyone for their prayers, support, and thoughts at this difficult time. Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.