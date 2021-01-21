Man arrested, officials seize 288 pounds of marijuana, $1.3M in cash

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An investigation that had been underway for several months has ended with an arrest and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of marijuana and more than $1 million in cash.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force raided a home at 25871 County Route 59 in the town of Brownville on Wednesday.
Officials arrested 46 year old Jerry Segouin, who lives at that address.
During the search of Segouin’s home, officials seized approximately 288 pounds of marijuana, a 12 gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and approximately $1.35 million in cash.
Segouin was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned in Jefferson County Court Thursday and was sent to the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The drug task force and the Department of Homeland Security were assisted in the investigation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police Department, and the New York State Police.
The investigation is ongoing and officials said additional charges and arrests are pending.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.