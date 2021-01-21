More lake effect on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re bracing for more lake effect snow.
There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. on Friday.
Places where snowfall is heaviest – mostly likely on the Tug Hill Plateau -- could see from 6 to 12 inches. The bulk of the snow will likely fall overnight.
Outside the lake effect band could get anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.
Until then, we’ll have some light snow and mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
Snow tapers off during the morning Friday. There’s a chance of snow for the rest of the day and highs will be around 30.
It will be cold for the weekend. It will be partly sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-teens both days.
Highs will be around 20 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
