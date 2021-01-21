Oakley R. Holland, 86, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Oakley R. Holland passed away Monday January 18, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Oakley was born June 22, 1934 in Lisbon, NY and attended school there. He worked as a “Euc” dump truck driver helping construct the St. Lawrence Seaway and then as a groundskeeper for the Canton Central School District.
Oakley married Irene Larock on April 27, 1957 and they shared sixty three wonderful years together.
In retirement Oakley enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, camping, and fishing in the northern Adirondacks. He could usually be found out on the water in the early foggy mornings or sharing stories and jokes by a campfire in the evenings surrounded by friends and family at Deer River Campsite.
Oakley is survived by his wife Irene Holland; daughter Michele Fleming and her husband Randall; daughter Marcia Johnson and her husband Wray; son Michael Holland; grandchildren Dustin, Emily, Erica, Christine; great-grandchildren Emmett & Lleyton; extended family; and many friends.
Oakley was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Jack, and Gary Holland.
There will be no services at this time. Family and friends can share their memories, stories, and condolences online at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
