Richard J. Brown, 80, of Winthrop

WHINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard J. Brown was reunited with his savior on January 18, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Richard was born to Richard Samuel Brown and Doris Janet Locy on February 7, 1940. He lived with his Mom and Dad and two sisters on a small farm in Winthrop. He attended St. Lawrence Central School and graduated in 1958. Richard is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Russell Brown, four children, James (and Shannon) Brown of Oklahoma, Shawn (and Lisa) Brown of Malone, Doris (and William) Girard of Windsor, Ontario, Shane Brown of Niskayuna, NY; two step children, Kyle (and Shawna) Jones of Potsdam, NY, Marci (and Vincent) Tanzini of Endicott, NY, two sisters, Janice (and Max) Hess of Waterloo, NY and Pat Marsh of Winthrop, NY. He also leaves behind grandchildren Jesse Brown (and Samuel) of Toledo, OH, Jacob (and Shelly) Brown of Dundee, MI, Corey Brown of Kirkland, WA, Desiree Brown of Birmingham, AL, Zachary McGregory Jones of Massena, NY, Kaula (and Joe) Moore of Ohio, Samantha (and Jake) Zaworski of FL, Shea and Cooper Jones of Potsdam, NY and 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Lynanne Brown, his grandson Jared Brown and his stepson Daniel Jones. After graduation from high school Richard held various jobs in the metal and steel industry honing his skills as a welder. His last employment was at Alcoa Industries in Massena, NY as a general mechanic and master welder. He retired from Alcoa in or around 2005. Richard spent the better part of his life in service to his community as a volunteer firefighter and lifetime member of the St. Lawrence County Underwater Recovery Team. His 45 year commitment to Hannawa Falls Fire Department serving as 1st asst. and Chief of the department throughout his years and serving as Divemaster to the St. Lawrence County Underwater Recovery Team for 25 years earned him many accolades and gained him much love and respect from his volunteer brothers and sisters. Richard loved the fire service, his team members who became a second family and the many years he spent as Divemaster to a special team of dedicated volunteers who also became as close as family. So many years, so many spirits. Amazing. Retirement gave Richard more time and opportunity to become more involved with his volunteer work which he continued till his passing. Then there was his other favorite past times-machining and gunsmithing. He was self taught in both and truly excelled in both. His expert machining of a special bullet mold helped Shannon McClean of Massena, NY win three Olympic Gold Medals in Black Powder Shooting Competition. This accomplishment was so satisfying for him and he was so proud of Shannon. Richard loved working in his shop and building special projects, doing odd jobs for his friends who needed some kind of milling. When he wasn’t there he was spending time with family and taking care of our horses. This was a hobby we shared. There were so many hours of enjoyment together and so many memories to cherish. If you knew Richard you knew a wonderful, intelligent man who loved telling stories and passing on whatever knowledge he had about so many things to whoever wanted to learn from him. He will be missed. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no calling hours. Richard’s immediate family will share a day of remembrance and as soon as we are able to we will hold a service and a Celebration of his life at the Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.