Rochester-based military chopper crashes, killing three in Mendon, NY

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three soldiers have been killed in helicopter crash south of Rochester.
Officials say a New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based out of a facility at Rochester International Airport crashed Wednesday evening in the Town of Mendon during a routine training mission.
The soldiers were assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.
Officials say the crash is under investigation.
