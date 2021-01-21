Rochester-based military chopper crashes, killing three in Mendon, NY

January 20, 2021

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three soldiers have been killed in helicopter crash south of Rochester.

Officials say a New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based out of a facility at Rochester International Airport crashed Wednesday evening in the Town of Mendon during a routine training mission.

The soldiers were assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

Officials say the crash is under investigation.

