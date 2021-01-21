Stefanik raps President Biden over pipeline halt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik criticized President Biden Thursday for Biden’s decision to halt construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Stefanik called the president’s action “irresponsible” and “job-killing.”
President Biden halted work on the pipeline with one of the first executive orders he signed Wednesday evening.
The Keystone XL Pipeline is an expansion of the existing Keystone Pipeline, which sends crude oil from Alberta, Canada to refineries in the U.S. It has been mired in controversy since it was first proposed, with environmentalists arguing that the pipeline is being used to transport some of the dirtiest fossil fuel on the planet.
President Biden’s decision to cancel - technically, he revoked the construction permit - already has consequences. The company which owns the pipeline will cut almost a thousand jobs, and Biden’s action has the potential to chill relations between the U.S. and Canada.
“It is appalling that one of President Biden’s first actions, after repeatedly calling for unity, is to kill tens of thousands of American jobs during an economic crisis,” Stefanik said in a statement Thursday.
“This devastating move not only hurts the American worker and hampers our energy security, but it is also strongly opposed by our northern neighbor Canada -- a vital ally and economic partner.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.