Teachers union wants standardized testing canceled for students

ABLANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State United Teachers Union is calling on the cancelation of federal testing for this school year.
NYSUT sent a letter this week to the interim state education commissioner, Betty Rosa, asking that she waive the requirement of standardized testing.
This was done last school year and the union says this year has presented the same struggles for students.
The union says if these tests are waived, it will take the stress off of students and allow teachers to spend more time on ensuring that students are learning, doing okay emotionally, and spending less time cramming for a test.
“We are committed to making sure students have what they need and we know now what they don’t need is another standardized test. What they need is compassion. They need teachers to meet their needs, to make sure theyre achieving academicaly, but that they’re okay socially and emotionally,” said Jolene DiBrango, NYSUT executive vice president.
DiBrango says it would also be unfair to put one standardized test on all students, considering students are getting totally different educations right now.
Some are in school full-time, others are still fully remote. She says that inequity would make it impossible to assess students accurately.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.