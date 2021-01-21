Tri-county region reports 7 new COVID deaths, 183 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven new COVID-19 deaths and another 183 positive cases were reported Thursday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Another 4 people have died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 33 people in the county.
There were 54 new cases to report Thursday.
Twenty-eight people are hospitalized; 531 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,476 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 3,848 positive cases.
The county says 3,238 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday; the total number of deaths in the county remains at 23.
There were 22 new cases to report.
The county has had a total of 1,364 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 18 people are hospitalized and 214 are in isolation.
Another 618 people are under quarantine.
The county says 1,127 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Thursday that another 107 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,122.
Since the pandemic began, 63 people have died from COVID-19.
Officials said 1,240 cases are active and 37 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 2,819 cases have been released from isolation.
