William G. Middlestate, Sr., 75

crossword puzzles, mowed the lawn, planted vegetable gardens and sunflower seeds, refinished furniture, watch the Price Is Right, the History channel, war movies, the VHS Civil War tapes, a true NY Yankee and NY Giants fan. The five years (2012-2017) while at Carthage Area Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit he would draw pictures to sell or give them to his family. He was a champ at Bingo and gave his prize winnings to his family. At the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility with a low voice, he sang Elvis songs and kept time with the music. His humor with his jokes cracked everyone up. Bill earned his GED in February 1983 and on Friday June 28, 2019 after the senior class graduation of his youngest grandchild Ellen M. Leonard handed her grandfather his Harrisville Central School diploma. Bill received a standing ovation. Since May 17, 2012, the family continuously visited him, brought him home for a day out, for holiday dinners, for his rides on the Veteran float in the Harrisville Fire Department Parade, until the last inside visit on March 1, 2020 and then with Skype. On November 11, 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered with a negative on December 12, 2020. He was given a t-shirt “I kicked COVID ass.” He had difficulty swallowing due to Parkinson’s and aspirated on water or food. He had pneumonia on December 18, 2020 and double pneumonia on January 9, 2021. On Sunday, January 17, 2021, for his 76th birthday with family masked formed a circle in the driveway with music, blowing bubbles, prayers and releasing of balloons. Ellen baked a three-tier green, blue, purple, layer cake with a hand decorated sunflower on top. Bill would have loved his cake. Ellen has her grandpa’s t-shirt. It was eight days after his positive test she was positive and recovered from a mild case. His long and courageous journey with every stage of Parkinson’s and heart disease he fought hard to not give up. The family is very grateful and appreciates the dedicated doctors, the nurses, and the CNA’s in Bill’s remaining days. The same for his years of care given to him on the residential second floor, Carthage Area Hospital Skilled Nursing before the 2017 closing; and to the respiratory team on June 2, 2015 who saved Bill from his choking on pieces of meat. Thanks to everyone.