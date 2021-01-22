Anna E. “Betty” Steele, 97, of Madrid

Betty was born on January 23, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Lucy Van Allen. She was raised for the majority of her early life by her aunt and uncle near Brockport, Ontario. She married Harold Steele who predeceased her. She spent the majority of her adult life living in Ogdensburg, NY first with her husband, then with her partner Elvin. They were often seen together, walking around the neighborhoods of Ogdensburg together.