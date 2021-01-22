Anna E. “Betty” Steele, 97, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anna E. “Betty” Steele. Betty, as she was known by her entire life, went home to heaven on January 22, 2021, one day before her 98 birthday. She was residing at United Helpers of Canton at the time of her passing.
Betty was born on January 23, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Lucy Van Allen. She was raised for the majority of her early life by her aunt and uncle near Brockport, Ontario. She married Harold Steele who predeceased her. She spent the majority of her adult life living in Ogdensburg, NY first with her husband, then with her partner Elvin. They were often seen together, walking around the neighborhoods of Ogdensburg together.
Betty leaves behind her loving brother, William Van Allen of St. Augustine, FL, her stepson John L. Hall Sr. (Ruth) of Madrid, NY, her step-grandsons, John L. Hall Jr. (Rachel) of Sharon, Massachusetts, Brandon M. Hall (Ryan) of Buffalo, NY, 2 great-grandsons, Hunter and Hendrix of Sharon Massachusetts, many nieces and nephews and so many friends that loved and adored her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Harold, her partner of 35 years Elvin E. Hall, and several brothers and sisters.
Betty was a gentle spirit who always had a smile on her face and loved everything and everyone. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her well.
We wish to thank Maplewood Assisted Living (United Helpers of Canton) for their loving care of Betty for over 5 years, and also a heartfelt thank you to Skilled Nursing wing for the last few months of her life. She thrived there and loved being surrounded by all of the staff and residents.
Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours at this time. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the family’s convenience in Notre Dame Cemetery, Ogdensburg, NY. To share memories with the family and online condolences, please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
