Athlete of the Week: Nate Heller

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student-athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a multi-sport athlete from General Brown who made his mark on the basketball court his junior season. His all around play earning him this week’s title.
Nate Heller is a talented player who proved in his junior year he was an all around player. He lit it up with 42 three-pointers, including tying a school record with seven threes for a single game.
He dished out 37 assists along with 25 steals and 18 blocks as the Lions went 18 and 5 overall.
An exceptional leader on and off the court for General Brown.
Nate Heller is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 22, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.