Buffalo Bills’s merchandise flies off local store’s shelves

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the Buffalo Bills continue their winning ways, the team’s merchandise is flying off the shelves
Bill’s Mafia gear is on full display at Erin’s Way in Salmon Run Mall.
The Bills have played their way into the AFC Championship game for the first time in 27 years, looking to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Jay Smith, the owner of Erin’s Way, says customers have showed their support for the Bills during this historic playoff run.
“Big time. Let’s go Buffalo, of course, yeah, it’s huge. Buffalo is very, very big, you know, Jim Kelly, Josh Allen. It’s great, it’s great we love Buffalo up here,” he said.
Smith says the store has plenty of Bill’s merchandise to pick up before the big game.
We also had a chance to talk to some Bill’s Mafia faithful over at the Time Warp Tavern in Watertown who are excited for the big game.
“I want the Bills to win. They’re the last New York team in it. They failed four times in a row on us and now we’re just hoping they can pull it off this time and I think they’re gonna,” said Timothy Percy.
“Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills and where else would you rather be? No place but right here. Go Bills! Bills Mafia,” said Bill Hatch.
“Well if the Bills win, I don’t think I’ll be showing up to work on Monday,” said Bob Wieliczka.
Kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. on WWNY.
