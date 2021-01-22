Clarence A. Potter Jr., 62, of Croghan

Clarence, also known as “little man” was quite a story teller and jokester. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed two of his hobbies, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed camping. Clarence loved his pets, especially his blue tick hound, Blue, which was clearly his constant friend. His family said he was known for being good to people. He had a heart of gold and loved to talk to people. He was a great friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a hand when he could. Clarence was very generous. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who call him family and a friend.