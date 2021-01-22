Clarence A. Potter Jr., 62, of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarence A. Potter Jr., 62, of Bush Road, Croghan, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 10, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica.
He is survived by his life partner of 28 years, Marjorie Gaulin; a daughter, Patsy Potter; Marjorie’s children, Marjorie (Wallace) Houghtaling of Holland Patent, Penny (Ralph) Warren of Rome, Stanley DiPietro of Utica, James DiPietro of Utica, Julia DiPietro of Utica, Tammy (Chris) Arndt of Watertown, and Carol Mecca of Copenhagen; twelve siblings: Rita A. Merry of Lowville; Loretta M. Potter and companion Lawrence Cannan Jr. of Lowville; Terry L. Stenoski of Watertown; Cheryl A. Vary of South Carolina; Cynthia J. and Christopher LaComb of Carthage; Steve and Penny Potter of Croghan; Alan Potter of Copenhagen; Elaine L. and Jack Felker of Copenhagen; Roger L. and companion Darlene Leaf of Lowville; Linda L. Potter of Lowville; Duane and Linda Potter of Harrisville; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by five brothers, Edwin, Lester, Benjamin, Harold and Charles West; and a sister Clara O’Hara.
Clarence was born on September 24, 1958 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late Clarence A. Potter, Sr. and Myra West Potter. He attended Lowville Academy.
Clarence, also known as “little man” was quite a story teller and jokester. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed two of his hobbies, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed camping. Clarence loved his pets, especially his blue tick hound, Blue, which was clearly his constant friend. His family said he was known for being good to people. He had a heart of gold and loved to talk to people. He was a great friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a hand when he could. Clarence was very generous. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who call him family and a friend.
Due to Covid, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
