Cuomo: state’s COVID vaccine supply ‘may already be exhausted’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state will run out of its allotment of COVID vaccine by the end of the day Friday, if it hasn’t already.
That’s according Governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke during a Friday briefing.
“We run out of allocation today. The week 1 to 5 allocation will be exhausted by the end of the day Friday,” he said. “It may already be exhausted.”
During his noon briefing, the governor said 28,246 doses of the the federal government’s allocation of vaccine were left statewide.
Cuomo said New York is expecting another 250,400 doses for the next week and that some shipments are already arriving.
