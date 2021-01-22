DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Freda J. Spadaccini, 88, formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on January 21, 2021, at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. A private family service will be held and a graveside service will be in the spring at St. Henry’s Cemetery. Freda is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Susan Spadaccini of Dexter, Allen and his wife Julie Spadaccini of DeKalb Junction, a daughter, Mary and her husband Douglas Dobson of Canton, grandchildren, Andrea and her husband Jon Roma of Vestal, Marina Spadaccini and her companion Shawn Thompson of Boiling Springs, NC, Angela and her husband Glenn Thomas of Canton, Caitlin Spadaccini of Burlington, VT, Jenevieve Spadaccini of Burlington, Vt, Jonathon Hermsan of South Dakota, Jamie and his wife Heather Peters of DeGrasse, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Daniels. She was born on February 20, 1932 in Pierrepont, to the late, Elmer and Jennie Shantal Enslow. Freda married Michael Spadaccini on May 3, 1952 at St. Henry’s Church, DeKalb Junction, he died on September 21, 1996. She was a devoted homemaker her whole life. She was dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed. She was a past parishioner of St. Henry’s Church, a member of the DeKalb Hermon Senior Citizens Club, and TOPS of DeKalb. She loved to cook, sew, and flower gardening. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Society of United Helpers, 732 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, New York, 13669. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.