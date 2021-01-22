General Brown extends remote learning through February 19

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District is extending its remote instruction through February 19.
“Given the continued rise in community positivity rates, along with increased quarantine and isolation notices of students and staff, the time has come to make the difficult decision to transition to remote instruction for an extended period of time,” said Superintendent Barbara Case in a letter Friday.
The district hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, February 22.
