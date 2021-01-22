Heart Challenge fundraiser kicks off January 26

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Heart Association will be kicking off its Heart Challenge fundraiser on January 26.
Event co-chair Melissa Bianco appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.
Because of the pandemic, the AHA’s Heart Walk is being held digitally this year. Through the Heart Challenge, participants are encouraged to walk or move wherever they are to raise funds.
Participants can get details at www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org. To register, email NorthCountryHeartWalk@heart.org.
An online celebration will be held on Saturday, May 1.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.