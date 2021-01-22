WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Coming to the Clayton Opera House February 12, 13 and 14, 2021,
Jim Brickman “Share The Love, Live!” Virtually
Friday, February 12 at 9pm
Saturday, February 13 at 7 pm and 10 pm
Sunday, February 14 at 7 pm and 10 pm
Early Bird pricing is $40 ($50 starting on February 1st)
Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting, family-friendly, “Love By Request” Concert.
Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with “Share The Love” Live Virtually. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit the Clayton Opera House. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts during this challenging time.
Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his “Love By Request” concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, “Love of My Life,” Destiny,” “Angel Eyes” and “Valentine.” Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of love bring family and friends together to Share the Love.
The Jim Brickman’s Valentine’s tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.
