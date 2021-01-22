John B. Krupcale, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John B. Krupcale, 73, better known as JB to his family, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 15, 2021.
John was born and raised in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High school in 1965. He attended Jefferson Community College, continuing his education at Suffolk Community College in the field of Marine Biology. John also attended the State University of NY Empire State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications Management.
In 1967 John joined the Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, MS for 4 years as an Electronics Instructor. After serving his country, John was an integral part of the working crew at Disney World prior to their grand opening in 1971. His responsibilities included installing electronic equipment and utilizing his expertise as a certified scuba diver for many of the well-known theme park attractions.
For over thirty years, John was employed at Niagara Mohawk/National Grid Power Company. He began his career as a lineman working in both Clayton and Watertown, NY. He held a position at Nine Mile Nuclear Plant in Fulton, NY eventually working in downtown Syracuse as a Wireless Telecommunications Manager. John retired from the company in 2002 at which time he and his wife moved to Leesburg, FL where he resided until his death.
Family and friends took pleasure in John’s passion for photography. He was a licensed ham radio operator, enjoyed flying his drone and boating while living on the St. Lawrence River. He had a lifelong dream of owning an RV and did so after retirement, traveling throughout the U.S. for over 10 years with his wife as co-pilot.
John was an adoring husband to the love of his life Dawn (Sanford) Krupcale. They were married for 25 years. Parents (deceased) Mother Albena B. (Castagnier) Krupcale and Father John W. Krupcale. 3 step children Darcy Delaney, Dana Barbee (Craig) and D.J. Delaney, 6 step grandsons Justin, Tyler and Braden Golden, Dakota, Dominic and Donovan Delaney. John also leaves behind an Aunt, numerous cousins, 5 half siblings and many friends both in New York and Florida; with special recognition to his dearest and long time best friend of 70+ years Bill Haley.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown, NY at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date.
Local arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
