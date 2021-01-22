John B. Krupcale, 73, of Watertown

For over thirty years, John was employed at Niagara Mohawk/National Grid Power Company. He began his career as a lineman working in both Clayton and Watertown, NY. He held a position at Nine Mile Nuclear Plant in Fulton, NY eventually working in downtown Syracuse as a Wireless Telecommunications Manager. John retired from the company in 2002 at which time he and his wife moved to Leesburg, FL where he resided until his death.