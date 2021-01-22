Lake effect snow wraps up today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lake effect snow should wrap up by early afternoon.
A lake effect snow warning for Lewis, and Oswego counties will end at 1 p.m. The National Weather Service dropped a warning for Jefferson County shortly before 7 a.m.
There’s a travel advisory in effect for Lewis County because of heavy snowfall there.
Travel will be very difficult in the lake effect band with deep snow cover on secondary roads and very poor visibility. Heavy snow will affect Interstate 81 from Central Square to Sandy Creek.
While some places were getting snow early Friday, others had rain or a wintry mix, so roads could be slick in spots.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There’s a chance we could get a stray snow shower or two in the afternoon.
It starts to clear overnight. Lows will be around 10.
It will be cold for the weekend and into next week, but at least we’ll see some sun.
It will be in the mid-teens and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
It will be in the upper teens Monday through Wednesday and in the mid-teens on Thursday.
