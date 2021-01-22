Larissa M. “Sassy” Redmond, 13, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Larissa M. “Sassy” Redmond, age 13, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Carrie Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday January 26, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Larissa passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, due to a tragic snowmobiling accident.
Larissa is survived by her mother, Angela Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, Bryce and Hayden Redmond of Ogdensburg, NY; her paternal grandparents, David Sr. and Kimberly Redmond of Ogdensburg, NY; her maternal grandmother, Tina Kelly; maternal grandfather, Frank Bice of De Peyster, NY; her aunts & uncles, Mike Crews, Barry Crews, Sarah Simmons and Tara Redmond; several cousins and Larry Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY.
She is predeceased by her father, David R. Redmond, Jr.
Larissa was born on October 17, 2007, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of David R. Redmond, Jr. and Angela M. Kelly. She attended Kennedy Elementary School and built special bonds with several classmates and school staff.
Larissa enjoyed music, singing, dancing, and spending summer days swimming. She was a loyal friend with a beautiful smile. She was a proud member of the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club and built many great relationships with her fellow members and staff and especially enjoyed performing in the Stepping with Sydney Dance Group with the club. In her short time on this Earth “Sassy” made an impact on those who knew and loved her and will not be forgotten.
