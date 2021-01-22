A Love Letter to Brian, Lesley and Michelle

Filmmaker Hettie Barnhill, the director and choreographer of this production, has appeared on Broadway in Spider-Man Turn off the Dark, Fela! and Leap of Faith. Nominated for a 2017 New York Innovative Theater Award for Outstanding Choreography, she has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Dallas Theater Center, and the La Jolla Playhouse. In 2016 she cofounded Create a Space NOW—an interactive social platform that uses performing arts and multimedia to further the discussion around Black Lives Matter. Robert Gertler is the Cinematographer and Sound Designer of this production.