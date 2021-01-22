WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Title: “A Love Letter to Brian, Lesley, and Michelle”
An immersive film using dance, theatre, and text to further the
discussion around #BLACKLIVESMATTER and the recent events
pertaining to race relations in America.
Dates: February 14, 15 & 16
Time: 7:30pm
This is free virtual event but pre-registration is required.
Talk back with Hettie Barnhill and performers to follow.
Register at : https://cpspotsdam.org/
Registration by February 13, 2021 is strongly encouraged.
In this gripping production, art imitates life. Witness a compelling commentary covering topics such as White fragility, diversity & inclusion, anti-Blackness, anti-queerness, and racial fear. It forces viewers to step outside of their own bodies and into bodies that continue to be brutalized, objectified, and minimized in America.
Filmmaker Hettie Barnhill, the director and choreographer of this production, has appeared on Broadway in Spider-Man Turn off the Dark, Fela! and Leap of Faith. Nominated for a 2017 New York Innovative Theater Award for Outstanding Choreography, she has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Dallas Theater Center, and the La Jolla Playhouse. In 2016 she cofounded Create a Space NOW—an interactive social platform that uses performing arts and multimedia to further the discussion around Black Lives Matter. Robert Gertler is the Cinematographer and Sound Designer of this production.
This project is presented by the Department of Theatre and Dance at SUNY Potsdam and made possible with funds from the NYS DanceForce, a partnership program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
