Mabel Walker to receive hospice award posthumously

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The late Mabel Walker helped Hospice of Jefferson County get off the ground more than three decades ago.
Now the organization is celebrating everything Walker did by naming her the posthumous recipient of the second annual Make Every Day Matter Award, which goes to a member of the community who has made significant contributions to hospice.
Hospice CEO Diana Woodhouse says there wasn’t a second thought about naming Walker the recipient.
“There are very few people that have her level of energy and enthusiasm about really making things better. I’m honored to have known Mabel,” she said.
Walker, who passed away in December, will receive the award posthumously during the hospice ball in September.
Woodhouse says Mabel’s husband, Tom Walker, and daughter, Laurie Pike, will accept the award.
