Mark George Beyer, 68, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark George Beyer, 68, of Number Four Road, Lowville passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Due to Covid, a Prayer Service will be held privately for immediate family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by a sister, Debra Canell of Lowville; a brother, Thomas and Valerie Beyer of Castorland; a good friend Jim Lomber; 3 nephews, 4 nieces, and many cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Stephen Beyer and a sister Cheryl Beyer Baker.
Mark was born on September 10, 1952. A son of the late George and Barbara Bushey Beyer and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1970.
Mark was a self-employed handyman who was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. Mark loved old cars and in his younger years he got his pilot’s license and loved to fly. Mark was a quiet, gentle soul and he will be missed.
