KNAPP STATION, N.Y. (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Mary J. Deshane, 88, of Knapp Station will be held in the spring with a burial to follow at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, NY. Mrs. Deshane passed away Tuesday night (January 19, 2021) with her caring family by her side.
Mary is survived by her children Alex (Angela) Deshane Jr. of Massena, Elizabeth (John)
Guiney of Knappstation, James (Cheryl) Deshane of Knapp Station, and Jennifer (Michael) Jones of Knapp Station; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a brother Francis Wolfe and a sister Rose Wagstaff, both of Norfolk.
She was predeceased by her husband Alex Deshane in February 2019, a young son Thomas Deshane, brothers John Wolfe II, Winslow Wolfe and Joseph Wolfe, as well as a sister Thelma Burkum.
Mary was born on October 13, 1932 in Norfolk, NY to the late John and Rose (Roshia) Wolfe. She attended Norfolk country school and was an avid harness horse racer during the late 1950s. She married Alex R. Deshane on March 14, 1959 at the Church of Visitation in Norfolk, NY. Mary was a dedicated homemaker who selflessly loved and cared for her family.
Mrs. Deshane was a member of The Jolly Agers, and was a former 4-H leader in Knapp Station. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed when her children would play their guitars and piano at family gatherings. She enjoyed gardening and running her hobby farm. She will be remembered for her friendly personality, her warm attitude and loving heart.
Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Memorial donations in Mary’s name should be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11; Potsdam, NY 13676. Memories and condolences can be shared with Mary’s family online at www.garnerfh.com.
