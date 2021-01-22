Mary A. Rice, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary A. Rice, 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
Mary was born on January 7, 1945 in Watertown, NY to the late William and Geraldine Brown Rice. Mary worked in Virginia at Cumberland School District as a custodian, cafeteria worker and a crossing guard. She later returned to NY to be near her family.
Mary loved the simple things in life like spending time with her grandchildren, going to church, sitting on her porch swing watching the birds, and playing bingo.
Mary is survived by her children; Cheryl Nance, LaFargeville, NY and Jennifer Brown, Clayton, NY, and a sister; Kimberly Overton.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her sons; Robert Nance and Michael Nance, her siblings; Nancy Parker, James Talirico, Corinne Talirico, and David Rice. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.