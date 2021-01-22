National Guard identifies soldiers killed in helicopter crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York National Guard has released the names of its three members who died in a helicopter crash near Rochester earlier this week.
A National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed Wednesday evening in the town of Mendon while on a routine training mission.
Killed were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda of Rochester, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls near Rochester and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial, also of Rochester.
The aircraft and crew were assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. The crew had been conducting night vision goggle proficiency training.
An Army safety investigation team arrived Thursday from the Army Safety Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to investigate the crash.
