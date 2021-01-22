Phyllis D. Jantzi, 87, of Lowville

Phyllis was a stay at home mother for many years until 1964 when she started work Beaverite Products Inc. and then Lowville Central School retiring after 23 years as a school bus driver. Paul and Phyllis spent many years after retirement traveling throughout the continental United States in their motorhome, attending many Bluegrass events and remaining very active in the church they were married in. Paul and Phyllis moved in 1988 to Bostwick Street to be care providers for her parents-John and Ellen during their later years.