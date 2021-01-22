River Muse Gallery - Artists Meet and Greet

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
New Artist Meet and Greet - Saturday, January 23rd from 11 - 3
Meet and Greet with our new River Muse artists and artisans.
Joey Collins performing from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Meet Destiny Pearline of Wild Roots, Kristy (Askins) Hoover, Sally Switzer, and Tom Contino.
PLEASE BE ADVISED DUE TO THE COVID PANDEMIC this event will be an RSVP event and reservations must be made in advance by emailing inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com or by calling the gallery at 315-285-5262. Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions will be in place and enforced during this exhibition. The gallery will maintain its policy of allowing no more than eight (8) visitors at any one time. Visitations will be reserved and scheduled every 20 minutes
We will host part of the celebration outdoors with warming tent so that visitors may take turns viewing the exhibit without missing any of the fun.
For More information check out their website or facebook page
