River Muse Gallery - Artists Meet and Greet

PLEASE BE ADVISED DUE TO THE COVID PANDEMIC this event will be an RSVP event and reservations must be made in advance by emailing inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com or by calling the gallery at 315-285-5262. Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions will be in place and enforced during this exhibition. The gallery will maintain its policy of allowing no more than eight (8) visitors at any one time. Visitations will be reserved and scheduled every 20 minutes