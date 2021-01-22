Robert John Dominie, 87, of Ogdensburg

Robert was born on February 2, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of William Dominie, Sr. and Emma Vermett. He attended local schools. Mr. Dominie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged from his service in 1956. Mr. Dominie married Virginia Larock on December 31, 1974 at First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Robert worked at Diamond National as a machine operator from 1956 until 1971 and later as a janitor at Madill for the Ogdensburg City School District where he retired from in 1995.