Robert John Dominie, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Robert John Dominie, age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in the Spring with military honors. Mr. Dominie passed away Friday morning, January 22, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia Dominie of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Robert Dominie, Jr. of Madrid, NY; three stepchildren, Cynthia Skelly and her husband, Timothy, of Lisbon, NY, Rebecca LaFave of Ogdensburg, NY and Jeffrey Lafave and his wife, Donna, of North Carolina; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is predeceased by his two sons, Thomas Dominie and Gregory Dominie; a daughter, Janet S. Doerr; step children, Michael LaFave and Timothy LaFave; eight sisters, Lillian Montroy, Jeannette Ramsey, Eva Fieldson, Beatrice Baker, Leona Ramsey, Inez B. Lalonde, Dorothy Denio, Betty Pierce and Estella Knowlton and four brothers, Paul Kenneth Dominie, Albert Dominie and William E. Dominie.
Robert was born on February 2, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of William Dominie, Sr. and Emma Vermett. He attended local schools. Mr. Dominie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged from his service in 1956. Mr. Dominie married Virginia Larock on December 31, 1974 at First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Robert worked at Diamond National as a machine operator from 1956 until 1971 and later as a janitor at Madill for the Ogdensburg City School District where he retired from in 1995.
Robert was a past member of the Barney Pond Hunting Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, a few of many vacations spots they traveled to included Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.
Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Children’s Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
