CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sharon A. Christie, 72, of Cape Vincent, peacefully passed away on January 22, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and friend to many. In honor of her last wish, Sharon will be cremated with no public calling hours, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald, two children from a previous marriage; a daughter, Lisa (Graves) Spencer and husband Kristopher of Dexter, a son Stuart G. Graves of Dexter, four grandchildren, Meghan (Spencer) Metheney and husband Travis of Brownville, Michael Spencer of Dexter, Karstn Graves of California, Kristopher Torres of California, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Also, a brother, Gary Arquette, and wife Margaret of Manlius.
Sharon was born August 8, 1948, in Potsdam, NY, to parents Janet & Charles Arquette. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1966 and attended Watertown School of Commerce, where she earned a business degree. Upon graduation worked for Agway Inc. in Syracuse and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Ronald L. Christie, in 1979, to whom she was still married at the time of passing.
Sharon’s love of kids ran deep for her; she worked at the General Brown High School and as a Pediatric dentist, where her passion for kids shined every time she took one by the hand. Beyond a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon enjoyed camping, sports and thrilled the many she befriended. Because of that and many other endearing traits, Sharon will be deeply missed.
In her name, donations can be made to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad or Hospice of Jefferson County, where she enjoyed her last days in comfort and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home and on-line condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
