St. Lawrence suffers OT loss to Colgate on the ice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It turned out to be a nail-biter at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena Thursday as the Skating Saints hosted the Red Raiders of Colgate University.
Colgate gets on the board just 54 seconds into the game. Levi Glasman with the lamp-lighter and his first career goal: 1-0 Red Raiders.
Colgate expands its lead at the 3:46 mark -- Trevor Cosgrove with the goal: 2-0 Red Raiders.
Later in the first period, the Saints cut into that lead. Luc Salem tickles twine, cutting the Colgate lead to 2-1.
Still in the first period, it is 3-1 Colgate when the Saints get within a goal again. Ashton Fry jumps on the rebound with 33 seconds left in the period: 3-2 Colgate.
In the second period, Greg Lapointe connects for his third goal of the season: St. Lawrence ties the game up at 3.
We go into overtime tied at 3. In the extra session, Griffin Lunn scores the game-winner for the Red Raiders.
The final in overtime: Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3.
