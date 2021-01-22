State guidelines: High-risk high school sports can begin February 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New guidance from New York State Health Department appears to indicate that “high-risk” high school sports could begin on February 1.
Sports like cheerleading, basketball, hockey, and wrestling area all considered “high-risk” by the state.
The updated guidance reads:
“Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).
Local health authorities should consider the following factors in authorizing or continuing to prohibit higher risk sports and recreational activities as, in many areas, these factors may weigh against permitting such activities:
▪ whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area,
▪ local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity, and
▪ local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.”
As the guidance reads, county health departments will have a say in whether high-risk high school sports can begin. We’re reaching out to officials to learn more.
As of early Friday evening, we did hear from Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche via text message, who called this “awesome news.” Piche says the county will do everything it can to ensure safe competition.
“The community needs something positive to root for,” Piche wrote.
