Stefanik urges border-reopening discussion

“As Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and Representative of New York’s 21st Congressional District, I understand firsthand that bilateral collaboration between the United States and Canada is absolutely critical, especially as we work together to protect public health, safely restart our economy, and defeat the COVID-19 crisis. As we approach one year of border restrictions for non-essential travel, I strongly urge President Biden to commit to a metrics-based bilateral plan to safely reopen the U.S.-Canada border as soon as possible.”