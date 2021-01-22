Tri-county region reports 264 new COVID infections, 0 deaths

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in the tri-county region. However, there were 264 new coronavirus infections to report.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Friday that another 123 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,245.
Since the pandemic began, 63 people have died from COVID-19.
Officials said 1,285 cases are active and 37 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 2,897 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,696.
Twenty-nine people are hospitalized; 570 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,482 are in mandatory quarantine.
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 33 people in the county.
The county says 3,323 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; the county has had a total of 1,384 cases since the pandemic began.
The death toll from the coronavirus remains at 23.
The county Public Health Agency said Friday that 23 people are hospitalized and 212 are in isolation.
Another 490 people are under quarantine.
The county says 1,149 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
