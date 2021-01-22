Trudeau: more border restrictions possible

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (WWNY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning “nothing is off the table” when it comes to tighter border crossing restrictions for people entering Canada.
Yahoo News reported Friday that Trudeau and Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness confirmed the federal government is “looking at placing additional measures at Canada’s border that will impact travel.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what those new restrictions could be. Most travel between the U.S. and Canada has been banned for nearly a year, and the ban was recently extended for another month.
“We could be bringing in new measures that significantly impede your ability to return to Canada at any given moment without warning,” Trudeau warned, according to Yahoo News.
Trudeau’s comments came just ahead of an expected Friday phone call with President Biden, the first scheduled conversation between President Biden and the leader of a foreign country since he took office Wednesday.
Canada is beginning to see cases of the “U.K. variant” of the COVID-19 virus, thought to be highly contagious, as is the South African variant, also detected in Canada.
