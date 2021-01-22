Tug Hill sees flurry of activity thanks to snow

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s fresh powder on Tug Hill and it hasn’t taken long for snowmobilers to head to the hill.
Friday afternoon and not an empty table in Tuggers Grill Bar and Campground.
But the real draw is just outside the doors.
“There’s a bunch of fresh snow on top of what they already had. It’s awesome, couldn’t be better,” said Pat Agar, who came from Massachusetts.
Tuggers owner Tricia Garvin says Tug Hill hasn’t seen that much snow so far this winter so this week’s flurry of activity was a welcome sight.
“We thought, okay, we really need this fresh snow on top. We have a pretty good base now. We just got our trail, our gate open out back like last weekend. So, fresh snow is great for us and it makes for a lot of people out,” she said.
A bit behind schedule for Jon Boser, who has come from Pennsylvania to hit the trails.
“About a month behind normal. Normally, we get a trip in before Christmas,” he said.
Agar says he was watching the weather throughout the week to see how much snow this area would get.
“Just gotta go where the snow is,” he said.
Despite a later start, Boser says he’s happy the snow is here.
“This definitely brings joy. We always wait for the big snow, always wishing for more,” he said.
Both Boser and Agar say they plan to stay the weekend - a weekend Garvin expects to be a busy one.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.