Vaccine distribution points in St. Lawrence County: 2 open, 3 others not yet

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of distribution points for COVID-19 vaccine are open in St. Lawrence County. But others – not yet. COVID-19 vaccine is available at the firehall in Star Lake. The state sent 200 doses earlier this month. They went like that. 200 more came on Tuesday.
“We’ll be proud to say that by the end of today we’ll have all 400 doses in arms,” said Dierdra Sorrell, Clifton-Fine Hospital CEO.
The site is run by Clifton-Fine Hospital. This week’s doses go to those over 65 and certain essential workers. They say one man came from Long Island to get his shot. Some didn’t think it would be their turn yet.
“I was pretty surprised actually. But I think that’s a good thing because we do have contact with a lot of people and a lot of students on a daily basis,” said Jessica Schreppel, Clifton-Fine elementary teacher.
The Star Lake Point of Distribution, or POD, is one of a number planned for St. Lawrence County. Another is the state-run mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam, which is in operation.
In a way, this is a tale of extremes. You have one of these Points of Distribution in a major county population center on a college campus and the other one in a fire hall in tiny Star Lake.
Both got their vaccine from the state. St. Lawrence County received its first 200 doses this week. They were distributed from the county jail.
Sites in Massena, Ogdensburg and Gouverneur have yet to open. Everyone says it has been a scramble.
“You move fast because New York state wants us to move fast and it’s also the right thing to do for people,” said Sorrell.
Another important distribution site is Kinney Drugs. It is also serving those age 65 and over and certain essential workers. However, it has suspended taking new appointments for now.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.