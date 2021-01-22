Walczyk launches ‘Kick the Crown’ effort to end Cuomo’s emergency powers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is showing his disapproval of Governor Cuomo through a new “Kick the Crown” campaign.
“We don’t elect a king in New York state. We elect a governor and we expect that governor to respect that Constitution. We expect the legislation to be a check on executive overreach and those things need to happen in order for New York state to move forward,” said Walczyk.
The Republican lawmaker is heading the Kick the Crown effort to put a check on how Governor Cuomo, a Democrat, is using his power.
Walczyk says that throughout the pandemic, Cuomo overstepped his boundaries.
“This is more about educating citizens and having a larger conversation, a movement that’s about our relationship with our government,” said Walczyk.
To get New Yorkers in on the conversation, Walczyk has come out with a line of Kick the Crown merchandise and a website that encourages them to sign petitions and call state representatives.
Lyndsey Bartlett is a Kick the Crown advocate.
“A lot of my family and friends are really tired of the way things have been going throughout this pandemic with Cuomo, and hopefully he sees this and recognizes that things need to change and he needs to start listening to his people,” she said.
Walczyk says he wants citizens to be a part of the process of restoring checks and balances in our state.
If not, he says, “Then in 2022 we have the opportunity to elect a new governor.”
Kick the Crown launched last Friday and Walczyk says hundreds of New Yorkers have already signed his petition.
