Watertown police investigate death of female found at riverwalk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of a female, who was found lying in the middle of the road at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk early Friday morning.
Officers received a report about the female shortly after 3 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found her unconscious.
She was rushed to Samaritan Medical Center, where she died shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Police are asking members of the public to call them at 315-782-2233 if they have information.
Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue would not comment on the age of the female or whether foul play was involved. However, he did say he did not believe the public is in danger.
An autopsy is planned to determine the official cause of death, he said.
Donoghue said the name of the female is being withheld until all family members are notified.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices as well as state police are involved in the investigation, he said.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.